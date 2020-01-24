Dems Say Trump Atty Undercuts DOJ Case In Subpoena Fight

Law360, Washington (January 24, 2020, 10:16 AM EST) -- House Democrats said late Thursday that comments made by an attorney for President Donald Trump during the Senate impeachment trial this week contradict the administration's arguments in two separation-of-powers cases pending in the D.C. Circuit, including a request for testimony from former White House counsel Don McGahn, and undercut the White House's position in the litigation. House General Counsel Douglas Letter submitted a pair of letters to two three-judge panels that heard the cases earlier this month, flagging Trump's personal attorney Jay Sekulow's declaration on the Senate floor Tuesday that Democrats, "in their rush to impeach, have refused to wait for...

