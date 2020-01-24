FTC Says Lawsuit Can't Halt Body Cam Merger Review

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 3:10 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission said stopping its in-house merger challenge to the combination of two body camera companies would be bad for buyers of that technology, pushing back on the companies' efforts to pause the agency's review while a related legal challenge plays out. Axon Enterprise Inc. — a manufacturer of nonlethal weapons and body cameras used by police departments — asked an Arizona federal court earlier this month to force the commission to pause its efforts to unravel Axon's buyout of struggling rival VieVu, alleging that the agency's in-house review process cuts into the Constitution. But the FTC fought back...

