Eli Lilly Taps WellCare Health GC For Top Lawyer Spot

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 3:32 PM EST) -- Eli Lilly and Co. has hired as its next top lawyer the general counsel at WellCare Health Plans, the pharmaceutical giant said Friday. On Feb. 3, Anat Hakim will replace the retiring Mike Harrington as general counsel and senior vice president reporting to Chairman and CEO David Ricks. At the end of the month, Harrington will leave the Indianapolis-based company, where he has worked for almost three decades. "Lilly's focus on innovation, its promising pipeline of new medicines, and its desire to make medicines more affordable for patients make it the ideal place for me," Hakim said in a statement. "I...

