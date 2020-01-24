MoneyGram's New General Counsel Is Starbucks Alum

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 9:25 PM EST) -- Money transfer company MoneyGram's new general counsel, who takes the legal helm as the company expands its digital offerings, is an attorney with 20 years of experience representing public companies, including Starbucks, according to a Friday announcement. Robert L. Villaseñor, who was named interim MoneyGram general counsel in the fall, is getting the job permanently, the Dallas-based company said Friday. He also keeps his title of corporate secretary. Villaseñor will supervise more than 100 MoneyGram employees, roughly half of whom comprise its legal team. Villaseñor told Law360 on Friday that he was excited to officially be the company's new general counsel....

