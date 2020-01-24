DC Bar Launches Study Of Nonlawyer Firm Ownership

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 2:07 PM EST) -- The D.C. bar is joining the ranks of jurisdictions considering rule changes that would allow nonlawyers to own firms, according to an announcement on Thursday. The bar said its Global Legal Practice Committee has begun a study of alternative legal business models in the U.S. and abroad, including the potential benefits and costs of “external” investments and nonlawyer ownership. The review will also look at so-called multidisciplinary practices, which provide both legal and nonlegal services. While several states are now looking at similar changes, the district's move is notable because it’s also the only U.S. jurisdiction that currently allows lawyers to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS