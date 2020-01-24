PTAB Says User Manual Counts As Printed Publication In IPR

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 9:49 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidated a Centripetal network security patent on Thursday, saying it was obvious in light of a Sourcefire 3D System user manual that the board said qualifies as a printed publication. The board's final written decision said Cisco Systems Inc. showed that a skilled artisan would have combined their own knowledge with certain teachings of the user manual to arrive at Centripetal's claimed invention. Much of the board's decision was devoted to explaining that, contrary to Centripetal's assertion, the user manual was publicly accessible and, therefore, qualifies as prior art. In order for a printed publication...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS