Card Seller Papyrus' Parent Co. Cleared To Liquidate In Ch. 11

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 8:32 PM EST) -- Card and stationery store owner SFP Franchise Corp. secured interim approval from a Delaware bankruptcy court Friday for speedy Chapter 11 liquidation sales at nearly 180 Papyrus, Carlton Cards and American Greeting stores in the U.S., in what an attorney for the business described as “not a happy story.” U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey approved procedures for the sales, to end by Feb. 29, and retention of a consultant joint venture to carry them out during an initial court appearance for the decades-old, Tennessee-based business, which operates stores under the Papyrus, American Greetings and Carlton Cards names. “This is a...

