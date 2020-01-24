Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Allergan Cleared Of Misconduct At USPTO In Juvederm Spat

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 6:51 PM EST) -- Allergan can escape allegations that it improperly obtained its patents in a lawsuit against a competitor over its injectable dermal filler Juvederm, a Delaware federal court ruled Friday.

U.S. District Judge Colm Connolly adopted a magistrate judge's December recommendation to dismiss the counterclaim from Prollenium US Inc., which Allergan accused in early 2019 of infringing two patents for its product Juvederm. Juvederm, which is advertised as making facial skin appear smoother, is a hyaluronic acid-based dermal filler that uses a local anesthetic called lidocaine to alleviate some pain from the injection, according to court documents.

Prollenium had alleged that, among other...

