Phazzer's Ch. 7 Filing Throws Wrench Into $7.6M IP Spat

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 8:36 PM EST) -- Electrical weapons maker Phazzer Electronics Inc., facing a $7.6 million judgment in a patent and trademark infringement case by Taser International Inc., told a Florida federal court Friday that it had filed for bankruptcy protection and suggested a stay of a pending criminal contempt motion. Phazzer suggested to the court that Taser’s suit — which has already resulted in a default judgment against Phazzer — be stayed because of Phazzer’s Chapter 7 filing on Thursday in Orlando. The filing lists assets of less than $50,000 and liabilities between $1 million and $10 million. The bankruptcy petition is the second filed in...

