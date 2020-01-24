Taxation With Representation: Kirkland, Winston, Gibson, Bär

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 4:44 PM EST) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, a private equity group snaps up financial adviser Duff & Phelps for $4.2 billion, Denmark's Danfoss buys a $3.3 billion hydraulics business, and Deutsche Börse Group makes a $400 million acquisition in fund distribution. The $4.2B Duff & Phelps Sale A private equity consortium led by Stone Point Capital and Further Global has agreed to buy valuation and corporate financial adviser Duff & Phelps Corp. for $4.2 billion, the companies said Wednesday, in an agreement guided by five law firms. A Kirkland & Ellis LLP team representing Duff includes tax partner Dean Shulman and associate Vivek...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS