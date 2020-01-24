Apple Worker Who Cared For Sister's Kids Loses FMLA Suit

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 4:41 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal court tossed an ex-Apple Store worker's suit alleging he was fired for taking federally protected leave to care for his terminally ill sister's kids, saying his Family and Medical Leave Act rights weren't triggered because the children weren't sick. Even assuming Edward Brede was acting as the kids' de facto parent such that the FMLA might entitle him to leave, his evidence doesn't show the kids had the sort of "serious health condition" that required for the law to kick in, the Northern District of Ohio said Thursday. "It is Brede's sister that has the serious health condition,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS