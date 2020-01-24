CFPB Tightens Approach To 'Abusiveness' With New Policy

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 9:48 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau unveiled a new policy of restraint on Friday for how it applies its power to go after financial services providers for abusive acts and practices, a type of misconduct whose boundaries are viewed as frustratingly fuzzy by many in the industry. In a policy statement, the CFPB said it will generally stop bringing enforcement actions where abusiveness claims are doubled up with related claims of unfairness or deceptiveness, the two other types of misconduct under the agency's authority to combat unfair, deceptive or abusive acts and practices, or UDAAPs. The agency said it might still occasionally...

