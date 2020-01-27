Go Green Or Be Dropped, UK Pensions Fund Tells Cos.

Law360, London (January 27, 2020, 1:27 PM GMT) -- A pensions-fund manager said Monday that it will withhold investment in companies and fire investment managers if they do not cut their reliance on polluting industries by 2022, as financial regulators press employers to face up to climate questions. Brunel Pension Partnership Ltd., which manages £30 billion ($39.2 billion) of pensions for local governments, urged asset managers to distance themselves from investing in companies that harm the environment, such as those providing oil and gas. The fund manager said it will fire investment managers that do not lower their exposure to climate risks. It acted after finding that the 130 asset managers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS