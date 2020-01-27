Linklaters, Jenner Lead $900M Cosmetics Dispenser Deal

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 2:46 PM EST) -- Linklaters and Jenner & Block represented consumer packaging supplier Silgan in its proposed $900 million deal for the dispensing business of cosmetics packaging maker Albea. Connecticut-based consumer goods packaging supplier Silgan Holdings Inc. said Monday it’s entered a binding offer to buy the dispensing business of Luxembourg-based cosmetics packaging wholesaler Albea SA for $900 million. Albea’s dispensing business produces pumps, sprayers and foam dispensers for consumer products, specifically in the beauty and personal care markets, according to the announcement. The unit had more than $380 million in sales for fiscal year 2018 and operates 10 plants across North America, Europe and...

