Yulchon Guides Net1 In $237M Sale Of Korean Payments Biz

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 1:55 PM EST) -- Financial services company Net1 said Monday it will sell off its Korean payment processing business to Stonebridge Capital Advisors and Payletter Inc. in a $237 million deal steered by Yulchon LLC. The South Africa-based company said the South Korean operations of KSNET Inc. had "limited overlap" with its other activities. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. provides payment technology and transaction processing services as well as banking, lending and insurance, according to its website. "KSNET is a profitable and cash generative business, but operates autonomously and in a more developed economy with limited overlap with the group's other activities," Net1 CEO Herman...

