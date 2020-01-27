Allergan Divests To Get FTC Greenlight For $63B AbbVie Deal

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 5:47 PM EST) -- Allergan will sell off two of its medications in the hopes of swaying U.S. and European regulators to greenlight its plan to be bought out by AbbVie for $63 billion, the pharmaceutical giant revealed Monday. The Ireland-based company will be selling a treatment under development for Crohn's disease as well as a medication that helps people with pancreatic issues better digest their food to AstraZeneca PLC and Nestle SA respectively, if the Federal Trade Commission is amenable to the idea. The divestment deals make "significant progress" toward AbbVie's end goal of closing the merger with Allergan, AbbVie CEO Richard A. Gonzalez...

