Bermuda Reinsurer Snaps Up 'Captive' Insurer Vigneron

Law360, London (January 27, 2020, 3:58 PM GMT) -- Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., which acquires discontinued books of general insurance, said on Monday that it has bought U.S.-based Vigneron Insurance Co., Inc. Randall & Quilter, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market, has bought Montana-based Vigneron for an amount of money it did not disclose. R&Q — which has its headquarters in Bermuda and manages portfolios in the U.S., Britain and Europe — bought the reinsurer from a private investment holding company, which it did not identify, and which it said operates in real estate and marketable securities. Vigneron is a captive insurance company,...

