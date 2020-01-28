Pizza Express Investor Takes Delivery Of UK Insurer

Law360, London (January 28, 2020, 5:50 PM GMT) -- Specialist insurer Complete Cover Group said it has been bought by Sun Capital Partners, a Florida private equity company that has invested in restaurant chain Pizza Express. The group said Monday that regulatory approval was granted in both the U.K. and the overseas territory of Gibraltar last week. The amount of money paid by Sun Capital was not disclosed. Complete Cover Group, based in Surrey in southern England, is made up of the unrated Gibraltar-registered insurer Mulsanne Insurance Company and Complete Cover, a broker. The business specializes in writing “non-standard” cover, insurance for individuals who struggle to get affordable quotes because...

