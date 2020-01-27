Drug Developer PPD Targets $1.53B For Public Debut

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 4:18 PM EST) -- Private equity-backed drug developer PPD Inc. said Monday it's targeting roughly $1.53 billion at midpoint for its upcoming initial public offering, which is steered by Simpson Thacher and sees Latham & Watkins advising the underwriters. PPD, a contract research organization that provides drug development services to health care companies, said it expects its 60 million shares to price between $24 and $27 per share, setting the company up to take in $1.53 billion at midpoint. Proceeds from the offering are expected to go toward paying down debt, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. North Carolina-based PPD provides clinical development...

