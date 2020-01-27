PTAB Says Certificate Of Correction Can't Apply Retroactively

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 8:48 PM EST) -- In a case on remand from the Federal Circuit, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board has ruled that retroactively applying a certificate of correction issued after the board invalidated claims in communications technology company SIPCO's patent covering remotely operated systems isn't allowed by law. The Federal Circuit had remanded the matter to the PTAB solely to address what impact, if any, the certificate of correction had on its final written decision. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director issues certificates of correction in cases where a patent owner can show that a minor mistake in a patent was made in good faith....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS