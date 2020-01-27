Oops! DOJ Enviro Head Fesses Up After License Lapse

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 2:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's top environmental lawyer is on a cross-country apology tour of federal courts where he practiced for two months last fall with a lapsed law license, asking for forgiveness for signing on to court filings and even arguing in the Ninth Circuit during the lapse. Jeffrey Bossert Clark, who heads the DOJ's Environment and Natural Resources Division, is offering the judicial mea culpas for being unaware that his D.C. Bar license was deactivated Oct. 1 for nonpayment of annual dues. Clark said he didn't discover the lapse until Dec. 9 and promptly made the required payments to...

