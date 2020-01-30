Days Before Merger, Drinker Biddle Adds 4 IP Partners In Colo.

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 3:55 PM EST) -- Four veteran Merchant & Gould PC intellectual property attorneys have joined Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP as partners in Denver, just days before their new firm merges with Faegre Baker Daniels LLP. Drinker Biddle announced Monday that Timothy B. Scull, Kirstin L. Stoll-DeBell, Andrew T. Pouzeshi and Kathleen E. Ott had joined its IP group, each bringing more than a decade of experience at Merchant & Gould working with patents. The firm is set to become Faegre Drinker Biddle Reath on Feb. 1. “Tim, Kirstin, Andy and Kathy are four accomplished intellectual property lawyers with sophisticated technical experience,” Drinker Biddle chair...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS