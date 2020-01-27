CIT Rejects Regs Limiting Importer Refunds Of Excise Taxes

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 7:37 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade has ruled that contested federal regulations can’t limit when American companies can get a refund of excise taxes on imports after those companies export similar products, finding that relevant statutes don’t support the rules. In a ruling issued Friday, CIT Judge Jane A. Restani sided with the National Association of Manufacturers in its suit, filed in April, challenging the tax aspects of regulations from U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Treasury Department. In finding these provisions unlawful, Judge Restani ruled that the customs statute covering the refund process “almost exclusively” discusses duties and fees...

