Ohio Judge Incites Backlash For Reporting Defendants To ICE

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 7:20 PM EST) -- An Ohio trial judge is facing backlash from lawmakers and advocacy groups after admitting to a local news outlet that he calls U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement when he suspects a defendant in his courtroom lacks legal status. Court of Common Pleas Judge Robert Ruehlman told Cincinnati news station WCPO that he calls ICE "10 to 20" times a year to run the names of defendants he believes may be unauthorized to live in the U.S. "I call ICE in a minute. I have no problem calling ICE," he told the news station, according to a Thursday story. "I do. I do...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS