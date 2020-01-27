SEC Staffers Outline Cybersecurity Expectations For Firms

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 9:50 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's top examiners on Monday spelled out ways for firms to safeguard data and protect themselves against breaches, issuing one of the agency's most detailed reports to date on the subject after more than five years of study. The SEC's Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations in particular emphasized data loss prevention policies, scrutiny of third-party vendors, using detailed and routinely tested incident response plans to prepare for the worst. "We felt it was critical to share these observations in order to allow organizations the opportunity to reflect on their own cybersecurity practices," OCIE Director Peter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS