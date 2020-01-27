Gorsuch Says Nationwide Injunctions Are 'Sowing Chaos'

Law360, Washington (January 27, 2020, 9:37 PM EST) -- While hearing an immigration case Monday, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch echoed the White House's view that nationwide injunctions against controversial Trump administration policies represent a "real problem" that is "sowing chaos" in the legal system. Justice Gorsuch said federal district judges likely don't have the authority to issue such injunctions, which block the government from carrying out challenged policies anywhere in the country. "Injunctions like these thus raise serious questions about the scope of courts' equitable powers under Article III," Justice Gorsuch said. "It has become increasingly apparent that this Court must, at some point, confront these important objections...

