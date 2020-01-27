House To Vote This Week On Dem Changes To Credit Reports

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 9:50 PM EST) -- This week, the U.S. House of Representatives is set to consider a slew of changes to the Fair Credit Reporting Act that would block the use of credit scores in employment decisions, shorten the lifespan of negative events, exempt much medical and student debt, and regulate credit-score formulas. The 197-page Comprehensive Credit Act bundles together six regulatory measures that were sponsored by Democrats and faced unanimous Republican opposition in committee, which suggests the bill faces long odds in the GOP-led Senate. However, as with many House proposals during this period of divided government, the package shows the approach Democrats might take...

