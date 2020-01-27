3rd-Party Funding Of FCA Cases Comes Under DOJ Scrutiny

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 6:25 PM EST) -- A deputy associate attorney general said in a keynote address Monday that the U.S. Department of Justice is looking into litigation funding in the context of False Claims Act cases, saying that the department does not currently know how frequently third-party backers are funding such cases. Deputy Associate Attorney General Stephen Cox noted during his address at the 2020 Advanced Forum on False Claims and Qui Tam Enforcement that the courts and Congress are also looking at litigation funding, and said that the DOJ hopes to better understand the role that such arrangements play in qui tam actions. “Aside from what...

