IP Hires: Latham, Axinn, Drinker Biddle, DLA Piper, Parker Poe

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 3:49 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins has hired a top intellectual property attorney from Williams & Connolly, Axinn Veltrop nabbed a duo with roots at White & Case, and Drinker Biddle grew its IP team in Denver. Here are the details on these and other notable IP hires. Latham & Watkins Adds Patent Litigation Pro in D.C. Adam Perlman Adam Perlman, the former co-chair of Williams & Connolly LLP's patent litigation group, has joined Latham & Watkins LLP's litigation and trial department and IP litigation practice in Washington, D.C. Perlman, who represents pharmaceutical, medical device and biotechnology companies in trials involving Hatch-Waxman and inter partes review...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS