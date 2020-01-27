CBD Investor's Fraud Suit Tossed After Failure To Lawyer Up

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 8:22 PM EST) -- A federal court has tossed Halo Laboratories LLC's suit accusing an Oregon-based company of using Halo's funds to build an unlicensed marijuana enterprise instead of a CBD extraction facility, saying the investor failed to find new counsel after an attorney left the case. U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman noted in Friday's order that no objections were filed after a magistrate judge recommended dismissing the case against UXTract LLC without prejudice. In her December recommendation, U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You said Halo's former counsel, J. Todd Key of Green Light Law Group, filed a motion for leave after a "breakdown...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS