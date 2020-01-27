Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CBD Investor's Fraud Suit Tossed After Failure To Lawyer Up

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 8:22 PM EST) -- A federal court has tossed Halo Laboratories LLC's suit accusing an Oregon-based company of using Halo's funds to build an unlicensed marijuana enterprise instead of a CBD extraction facility, saying the investor failed to find new counsel after an attorney left the case.

U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman noted in Friday's order that no objections were filed after a magistrate judge recommended dismissing the case against UXTract LLC without prejudice. In her December recommendation, U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You said Halo's former counsel, J. Todd Key of Green Light Law Group, filed a motion for leave after a "breakdown...

