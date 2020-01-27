Enviro Preps To Sue EPA Over Chesapeake Bay Pollution Plan

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 9:22 PM EST) -- A Chesapeake Bay advocacy group on Monday said it is preparing to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over its alleged failure to hold Pennsylvania responsible for an inadequate plan to reduce pollution in the bay. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation said Pennsylvania's Phase III Watershed Implementation Plan — which outlines how the state is going to meet its obligations under the multistate Chesapeake Bay Program in regard to reducing the amount of contaminants it introduces into the watershed, including nitrogen — does not show how the state will meet those standards in the proper time frame. And the EPA, after reviewing the...

