Driller Southland Royalty Hits Ch. 11 With $540M In Debt

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 7:49 PM EST) -- Oil and gas driller Southland Royalty Co. LLC filed for Chapter 11 protection Monday in Delaware, listing $540 million of secured debt and blaming its financial woes on the continued downturn in energy commodity prices that has been ravaging the industry for more than five years. In initial court documents, Southland Chief Restructuring Officer Frank A. Pometti said the company had reduced its drilling operations in recent years in response to consistently depressed oil and gas prices, but that strategy led to additional problems that came to a head earlier this month. Pometti said in his first-day declaration that the reduction...

