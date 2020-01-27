K&L Gates Accused Of Not Accommodating Worker's ADHD

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 6:11 PM EST) -- A former employee overseeing the client relationship database for K&L Gates LLP said the law firm refused to accommodate his anxiety and ADHD diagnosis, denied him overtime and improperly fired him, in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to a complaint he filed in Pennsylvania federal court Monday. Frank Krastman said he had been with the firm since 2016, but was diagnosed with a disability in 2018. When Krastman requested to avoid the noise and distraction of the office by occasionally working from home, the firm turned him down, then began drastically limiting his work hours and demanding daily...

