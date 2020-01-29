Odd Alliances Back Del.'s Bid To Restore Bench Balance Rule

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 8:48 PM EST) -- An eclectic alliance has sided with Delaware in its bid for a U.S. Supreme Court reversal of a ruling striking down the state's constitutional requirement for judicial balance between the two major political parties, arguing it could permanently damage a nonpartisan system that helped make the state a beacon of legal balance. More than a dozen amicus curiae briefs emerged by the end of Wednesday in Gov. John C. Carney v. James R. Adams, with the scale tipping heavily toward overturning the Third Circuit ruling last year that struck down Delaware's state constitutional provision that in practice allows only Democratic or Republican...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS