Goldmans-Backed Aston Lark Buys Regional Broker

Law360, London (January 28, 2020, 2:57 PM GMT) -- Aston Lark, a British insurance company backed by Goldman Sachs, has bought an English regional broker for an undisclosed amount of money. The deal to snap up Isca Barum is the third acquisition by London-based Aston Lark since the investment bank took a £320 million ($416 million) majority stake in the company in September last year. Eversheds Sutherland LLP represented Aston Lark in the acquisition. Isca Barum, based in Exeter in southwest England, primarily writes farm and smallholding insurance, although it also offers personal lines and commercial cover. According to its Companies House filings, it had retained earnings of £216,000 in the year...

