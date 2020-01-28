Subprime Lender Amigo Says Adios After Complaints Rise

Law360, London (January 28, 2020, 12:28 PM GMT) -- Subprime lender Amigo Holdings has put itself up for sale after its business model drew increasing scrutiny from regulators and customers submitted hundreds of complaints to the Financial Ombudsman Service. Amigo is a British guarantor loan company, which requires a friend or family member to guarantees that they will pay up the cash if the borrower falls behind on their repayments. The company warned in a market update on Monday that it is under “increased pressure” and said it will begin a "formal sales process." The Financial Conduct Authority is taking an increasing interest in the industry amid concerns that guarantors...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS