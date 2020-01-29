Woodford Partially Repays Savers, Some Assets Still Trapped

Law360, London (January 29, 2020, 11:54 AM GMT) -- Investors in a flagship £3.7 billion ($4.8 billion) equity fund are due to receive their first repayment on Thursday after being locked in since June, the company appointed to operate the fund has said. But some of the money they invested in Neil Woodford's Equity Income Fund is still trapped in assets that will be difficult to reach. Link Asset Services, the fund’s authorized manager, said in a letter to investors on Tuesday that they will get their first payment from the money raised from selling assets in the fund. Investors will get back between 46 pence and 59 pence per share depending on what...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS