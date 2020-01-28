Lucky's Market Seeks Quick Ch. 11 Sale Of Some Stores

Law360, Wilmington, Del. (January 28, 2020, 7:59 PM EST) -- Organic grocery store chain Lucky's Market told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Tuesday that it has offers in hand to quickly sell 11 of its stores as a going concern in its Chapter 11 case and will liquidate its remaining 28 stores if no buyers are found. During a first-day hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Christopher A. Ward of Polsinelli PC told the court that a prepetition marketing effort resulted in a pair of asset purchase agreements with grocers Aldi and Publix, which will seek to acquire five and six Lucky's Market locations, respectively. The debtor is also engaged in negotiations with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS