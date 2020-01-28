How Judges' Politics May Influence Corporate Fines

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 3:53 PM EST) -- New research into the potential effect of judges' political leanings found that federal judges tend to impose harsher penalties against corporations when those corporations are found guilty of crimes that are criticized by the political party affiliated with the judge. Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis and Temple University in Philadelphia found that the political party of the president who appointed a federal judge does not seem correlated with findings of guilt or innocence for corporate clients, but that it does appear correlated with the fines judges imposed, and that association is greater during periods of extreme partisanship. "The identity...

