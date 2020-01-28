FERC Botched Rate Incentive Cut, Grid Cos. Tell DC Circ.

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 4:18 PM EST) -- Transmission company ITC Holdings Inc. has told the D.C. Circuit that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission performed a policy about-face to wrongly slash incentives from ITC units after a 2016 merger. The ITC units are challenging FERC's conclusion that incentives they received as transmission-only companies needed to be cut in half because they had a reduced level of independence after ITC's merger with utility Fortis Inc., which also owns electricity generation facilities. The ITC units said in a brief Monday that FERC did so by creating a brand-new test to determine whether transmission subsidiaries are sufficiently independent from their generation-owning corporate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS