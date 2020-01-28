Chem Co. Strikes Deal To Win Canadian Merger Clearance

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 6:18 PM EST) -- A chemical supplier has reached a divestiture deal with the Canadian antitrust watchdog to let its merger with a hydrogen peroxide maker go through in that country, even as the merger plan faces a challenge from the U.S Federal Trade Commission. Evonik Industries AG’s agreement with Canada’s Competition Bureau to fix problems with its proposed $625 million buyout of PeroxyChem Holding Company LLC had already been disclosed in general, but the details previously had been under seal. Canadian authorities on Tuesday said Evonik had agreed to sell PeroxyChem’s hydrogen peroxide manufacturing facility in Prince George, British Columbia and related assets to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS