UK Antitrust Arm Won't Tackle Brexit Caseload Until 2021

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 6:50 PM EST) -- Just three days shy of the Brexit deadline, Britain’s competition authority said it will continue to follow European Union rules during the yearlong transition period prescribed in the exit deal, leaving the bigger, complex merger cases on bloc regulators’ desks until at least 2021. The Competition and Markets Authority laid out its plans in a guide Tuesday that covers how the watchdog will handle merger controls and the enforcement of competition and consumer laws while the U.K. works to disentangle itself from the EU. According to the outline, the CMA said little will change for now. “During the transition period, the...

