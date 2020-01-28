Fed. Circ. Says Chair Co. Stuck To Settlement, Deserves Fees

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 9:38 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday backed a lower court’s ruling that University Loft Co. had abided by the terms of a patent settlement with rival chair maker Sauder Manufacturing, but said the lower court should have granted ULC attorney fees as the prevailing party in the dispute. The three-judge panel’s nonprecedential decision said an Ohio federal court was right to rule that ULC, whose corporate name is J. Squared Inc., had kept to the provision of the settlement that barred the company from selling the chair Sauder had accused of infringement. The settlement proposed a modified version of the chair that...

