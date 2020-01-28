Quit Saying Purell Prevents Ebola, FDA Tells Sanitizer Co.

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 10:42 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned the maker of Purell to stop marketing the hand sanitizer as reducing or preventing diseases, including the Ebola virus and the flu, citing a lack of "adequate and well-controlled studies" backing up those claims, according to a warning letter sent earlier this month. The FDA hit Ohio-based Gojo Industries Inc. with the letter Jan. 17, saying that based on Purell's claims, the products are "unapproved new drugs" under the Federal Food Drug and Cosmetic Act. Gojo has since taken "immediate action" to respond to FDA claim requirements, according to a statement obtained by Law360...

