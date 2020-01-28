China Urges Investors To Respond 'Rationally' To Coronavirus

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 5:02 PM EST) -- Chinese regulators on Tuesday urged securities firms to help investors respond rationally to the financial impact of the deadly coronavirus, which has rattled global markets as trading in China remains halted, while central bankers promised to provide "sufficient liquidity" when activity resumes. Trading on the country's two main stock exchanges in Shanghai and Shenzhen is set to resume Monday — two working days later than originally planned — after the State Council of the People's Republic of China this week extended the annual Lunar New Year break in response to the pneumonia epidemic. The China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS