DC Circ. Sinks Ex-Greenberg Atty's OCC Action Challenge

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 1:58 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday reversed a lower court's decision to preserve an ex-Greenberg Traurig LLP partner's allegations that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency brought an unconstitutional enforcement action against him, instructing the district court to dismiss his First Amendment claims. Attorney Carlos Loumiet, now a partner at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP, accused the OCC of suing him in retaliation for his criticism of the agency's handling of a securities fraud investigation into a bank he audited in 2000 when he was at Greenberg Traurig. Loumiet brought claims under Bivens v. Six Unknown Named Agents of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS