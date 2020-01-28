Split DC Circ. Says NLRB's Power Doesn't Reach Duquesne

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 2:28 PM EST) -- Duquesne University’s Catholic affiliation puts it outside the purview of the National Labor Relations Board, a split D.C. Circuit ruled Tuesday, finding that the labor board improperly asserted authority over the school by ordering it to bargain with adjunct professors looking to unionize. The D.C. Circuit said Tuesday that Duquesne University's religious affiliation leaves it outside the NLRB's reach. A divided three-judge panel vacated a 2018 decision by the NLRB that ordered Pittsburgh-based Duquesne University of the Holy Spirit to bargain with a union that represented the school’s adjunct faculty members. In upending the labor board’s decision, the D.C. Circuit agreed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS