Cellspin Tells PTAB New Arguments Should Sink Dual IPRs

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 10:12 AM EST) -- Cellspin Soft Inc. urged the Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Tuesday to disregard supposed new arguments Canon and Panasonic made in two inter partes reviews of a Cellspin data uploading patent, telling the board that accepting them would be “dangerous.” In the first of two back-to-back hearings that spanned five hours, Cellspin attorney John Edmonds of Collins Edmonds & Schlather PLLC said that Canon had impermissibly shifted its obviousness theory in relation to a key term in Cellspin’s patent. That term is “pairing,” which according to PTAB records happens when two devices agree to communicate to establish a short-range wireless...

