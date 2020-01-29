Novartis, Armed With New IP, Again Sues Over $3B MS Drug

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 3:23 PM EST) -- Immediately after Novartis was granted a new patent Tuesday, the pharma giant sued a large group of generic-drug makers hoping to block their competing versions of its $3 billion multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya. Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.'s suit, filed Tuesday in Delaware federal court, is trying to block Apotex Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Zydus Pharmaceuticals and others from making and selling generic versions of Gilenya until the new patent expires in December 2027. The suit also names BionPharma Inc., a startup created by former Ranbaxy Laboratories executives; Heritage Pharmaceuticals, now renamed Avet Pharma, and its parent, Emcure Pharmaceuticals; Ezra Pharma; HEC Pharm; Hetero...

