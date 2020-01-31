Mass. Bar 'In Crisis' Will Get Help From New Committee

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 5:25 PM EST) -- Described as a "profession in crisis," the legal industry in Massachusetts is set to receive the support of a new committee tasked with addressing health challenges in a sector in which mental and physical health often come second. The Standing Committee on Lawyer Well-Being was created by the state's Supreme Judicial Court last year, and its goal is to create short- and long-term solutions to help lawyers throughout Massachusetts deal with increasingly high levels of anxiety, stress, substance abuse and other wellness issues — for everyone from law students to judges. "Generally speaking, we are a profession that doesn't take care...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS